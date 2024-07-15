Kibbutz Be'eri set to receive nearly $1 million reconstruction fund

The Tkuma Directorate founded following October 7 to oversee reconstruction efforts in the communities impacted by the attack, is set to deliver its final building plans to the government in two months.

“We learned by seeing other disaster aftermaths across the world to treat this like an opportunity,” the directorate said in a statement. “The neighborhoods damaged in Be’eri are very old with some of the planning no longer being fit for the community’s needs. Other disasters showed that reconstruction is inadequate if members of the community aren’t involved in it.”

