At least 2 Palestinians killed in firefight with troops near Jenin





Palestinian social media

Security forces shot and killed two Palestinian terror suspects in a raid on the West Bank village of Qabatiya near Jenin early on Wednesday, the military said. The men were killed during an exchange of fire with militants as the forces entered the village.

4 View gallery IDF troops during firefight at West Bank village of Qabatiya

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read other stories:

4 View gallery Troops encounter militant fire during a West Bank raid

Palestinians said the troops took the body of one of the men with them when they left the area along with the militant's vehicle which contained an assault rifle and a handgun.

4 View gallery Weapons found after firefight between troops and militants during a West Bank raid ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The PIJ hailed the firefight in Qabatiya saying their fighters succeeded in confronting the "occupation forces." The military said the two Palestinians who were killed in the firefight were not the target of their operation and they had no knowledge of their affiliation with the PIJ.

forces

The military operation was conducted less than 24 hours after three commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in a targeted attack in Gaza.