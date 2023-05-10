At least 2 Palestinians killed in firefight with troops near Jenin

Security forces shot and killed two Palestinian terror suspects in a raid on the West Bank village of Qabatiya near Jenin early on Wednesday, the military said. The men were killed during an exchange of fire with militants as the forces entered the village.
Read other stories:
Palestinians said the troops took the body of one of the men with them when they left the area along with the militant's vehicle which contained an assault rifle and a handgun.
The PIJ hailed the firefight in Qabatiya saying their fighters succeeded in confronting the "occupation forces." The military said the two Palestinians who were killed in the firefight were not the target of their operation and they had no knowledge of their affiliation with the PIJ.
forces
The military operation was conducted less than 24 hours after three commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in a targeted attack in Gaza.
While Israel was bracing for a response from the Islamist factions in the Strip, no violence was reported. But some 300,000 students will stay home in the south of Israel as security measures remained in place.