At least 2 Palestinians killed in firefight with troops near Jenin

Forces encounter gunfire as they enter the West Bank village of Qabatiya on a raid to arrest terror suspects; Palestinians report the troops left the area with the body of one man and the militant's vehicles containing weapons

Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon|
 
Security forces shot and killed two Palestinian terror suspects in a raid on the West Bank village of Qabatiya near Jenin early on Wednesday, the military said. The men were killed during an exchange of fire with militants as the forces entered the village.
IDF troops during firefight at West Bank village of Qabatiya
IDF troops during firefight at West Bank village of Qabatiya
Troops encounter militant fire during a West Bank raid
Troops encounter militant fire during a West Bank raid
Palestinians said the troops took the body of one of the men with them when they left the area along with the militant's vehicle which contained an assault rifle and a handgun.
כלי הנשק שאותרו על המחבליםכלי הנשק שאותרו על המחבלים
Weapons found after firefight between troops and militants during a West Bank raid
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The PIJ hailed the firefight in Qabatiya saying their fighters succeeded in confronting the "occupation forces." The military said the two Palestinians who were killed in the firefight were not the target of their operation and they had no knowledge of their affiliation with the PIJ.

The military operation was conducted less than 24 hours after three commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in a targeted attack in Gaza.
While Israel was bracing for a response from the Islamist factions in the Strip, no violence was reported. But some 300,000 students will stay home in the south of Israel as security measures remained in place.
