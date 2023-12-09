Son of senior Hezbollah operative killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah says former member of the Radwan force Hassan Ali Dakdouk among 5 killed when drone strikes near Syrian border with Israel; His father is wanted for murdering American troops in Iraq

Hassan Ali Dakdouk, a former member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force and the son of Ali Moussa Dakdouk, who is the terror group's commander of operations in southern Syria was killed in an Israeli drone strike, The Iran-backed organization said on Saturday.
Dakdouk sr. acted as a military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq and Yemen and is wanted for his involvement in the murder of American troops in Iraq.
חסן דקדוק, חוסלחסן דקדוק, חוסל
Hassan Dakdouk, Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a car in Syria
The IDF fired at a terror squad traveling near the border with Israel on Friday, near the city of Quneitra an area with Hezbollah operatives and Syrian military bases.
According to the UK based opposition rights group, the Observatory for Human Rights, Israel targeted Hezbollah military posts after three missiles were launched towards Israel.
Israel strikes south Lebanon on Saturday after rockets target the Galilee Israel strikes south Lebanon on Saturday after rockets target the Galilee
Israel strikes south Lebanon on Saturday after rockets target the Galilee
After rockets were fired at northern Israel overnight, the IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon. Sirens warned of more attacks early on Saturday.
