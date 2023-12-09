CNN airs Gazans voices condemning Hamas

CNN's Jake Tapper featured on his show late on Friday, recordings of Gaza residents slamming Hamas and blaming the ruling terror group for the civilian cost of the war.

The recordings were published by the Center for Peace and Communications, an advocacy group for "resolve identity-based conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa."

The speakers were translated and voiced over, and their identity protected, using animated pictures after, according to the groups founder and president, Joseph Braude, protests of Hamas in the Strip, as recently as last July, were violently shut down. Braude said some of the recordings were made since the outbreak of the war.

In the recordings, one woman said the wars in Gaza are waged by Hamas for political reasons alone. "If you're a Gazan citizens who opposes war and says, "I don't want war," you're branded a traitor.

"They exploit us under the pretext of resistance," another resident of the Strip, says in the clip shown on CNN. He accused Hamas of profiting form the wars since 2008. "Whenever there is a war, when they get more aid money, they're the ones who benefit and we get nothing."

In a recording made on October 24, a man says his immediate enemy is Hamas and not the occupation. "I have no house, no life, nothing. We're condemned to suffer because of this stupid organization," he is quoted as saying. "Who made us live in poverty in Gaza? Not the Jews, Hamas.

In a recording from October 28, a Gazan says that because of the events of October 7 everybody believes Gazans are terrorists who cut people's heads off.