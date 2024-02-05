Mother of Nova victim: 'I was given a body in a sack, like it's a cat'

"They brought me a body in a sack, as if I were burying a cat. I want to know how he died." Those were the heartfelt words of Hadar Golan, the mother of Ariel Biton, who was murdered at the Nova festival on October 7 . Her emotional plea was made on Monday during the meeting of the National Security Committee, led by MK Zvika Fogel from the Otzma Yehudit party.

Another grieving family member, Hila Abir, the sister of Lotan Abir, who was also a victim of the Hamas massacre, spoke of the devastating impact on families. In response, the government has promised to increase assistance soon.

In the hearing, family members criticized the government for not providing sufficient support and also for not providing information about how their loved ones had died.

"I don't refer to it as a Nova disaster, but rather a Nova failure. The first failure was that the party was approved by the army and the police. The second failure was that they were left to perish in this manner, without knowing why they died or whom they had reached out to for help," Golan said.

"People are taking their own lives, and I feel like I'm heading down that path," she told the lawmakers "I can't function anymore. I've been hospitalized, and each day becomes increasingly challenging. I still have one daughter remaining, and she is scheduled to enlist in the army in a week. I don't want her to go. I don't want her to give herself to a country that has abandoned us."

"For seven hours, they were trapped in the shelter, being shot at," Abir said. "We searched for him for four days until the head of the council came to our door. We are struggling to comprehend why, even now, there is no one in the country taking care of the families. Why is nothing being done? Our families are falling apart."

Abir said some spouses are unrecognized by the state and children who were orphaned and are over the age of 18 and not recognized by the law. "We are receiving some assistance, but it is insufficient."

Hadas Shamal, the sister of Sharon Hirsch, who was also among the victims of the massacre said she is now raising her sisters' three children. "We feel that no one is taking any action on our behalf. We are still being treated as if this is just a 'normal event.' It is unrealistic to expect us to simply move on with our lives."

Amit Lior, the uncle of Matan Mordechai Lior, who was murdered that day criticized the lawmakers, as representatives of the state calling their failures a disgrace. "Every day that goes by, there is another Nova survivor who can't get out of bed, who wakes up every morning or can't sleep at night because of nightmares. They see the terrorist entering the bathroom with them, sitting on their lap because it's a nightmare. And you didn't take the time to address it," he said.

"You are neglecting them now, so what will happen in a year? You have a duty to them, to have a minister who is solely responsible for the Nova victims. Take care of these people, lose sleep at night until there is someone whose main focus is to show empathy and take care of them. Every day, there is a risk of suicide. Every day, there is a mother who collapses and will never be the same again."

Response from officials

Commander Motti Schiff, who leads the Investigations Department at Lahav 433 at the Israeli Police, said it was hard for him to hear the families' accounts. "We are tackling hundreds of cases and thousands of murders, making the investigation lengthy and complex. It will take many months to complete. This is the most extensive criminal case that our country is currently working on."

Liron Hess, the deputy of operations at the Prime Minister's Office, said that the government will soon approve enhanced support for the survivors of the massacre adding that there are gaps in the current support system. She said efforts would be made to thoroughly assess the needs of bereaved families who have not yet received the necessary assistance.

"We have listened to both the representatives of the affected families and the representatives of the authorities. I have no doubt that everyone is playing their part, but we need — someone who can coordinate and serve as a point of contact for the families," said MK Karine Elharrar-Hartstein who was behind the initiative to bring the families to the committee.