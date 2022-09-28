Palestinian killed in Jenin planned major terror attacks against Israel, military says

A Palestinian terrorists killed in Jenin by security forces on Wednesday, planned "significant attacks against Israel in the near future," the IDF said.

Abed Hazem, the brother of the slain terrorists who killed three in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv last April, and his partner Muhammed Alownah, were responsible for a series of shooting attacks against Israelis on the West Bank, the military said.

2 View gallery Palestinian terrorists Muhammed Alownah and Abed Hazem

The two wanted terror suspects who were killed in exchanges of fire with troops in the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning hours, had been expecting the security forces, and placed a powerful explosive charge on the side of the house they were hiding in.

Explosive device detonates near IDF troops in Jenin ( )

However, the forces were prepared for such a scenario and took measures to avoid harm.

As troops operated in the camp, militant exchanged fire with them and with undercover units and special forces, on the scene to bolster the force.

Palestinian terrorist attempted to fire at Israeli forces ( )

According to Palestinian health officials at least four militants including the two named by Israel, were killed in the exchange and others were wounded.

No casualties were reported among the Israeli force which was praised by senior military commanders as well as Prime Minister Yair Lapid, for carrying out a "precise operation at the highest level."

"The security forces acted with determination to stop a number of terrorists involved in planning attacks to murder Israelis, including the murderer's brother from the Tel Aviv shooting, who planned to carry more attacks and spill more blood," Lapid said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a military wing of the Fatah movement, claimed the two men were among its members and threatened to retaliate for their killing.

The third slain Palestinian was identified as Ahmed Alawneh, a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces, and the fourth was Muhammad Abu Na’asa.

2 View gallery The seized M-16 ( Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson )

The troops were also able to seize an M-16 automatic rifle that belonged to one of the terrorists.

Earlier, the IDF reported two separate shooting incidents on the West Bank one outside Nablus and the other, near Jenin. The military also arrested three men suspected of terror activity in raids.

Senior PLO member Hussein al-Sheikh, who is expected to head the Palestinian Authority after President Mahmoud Abbas called the IDF operation in Jenin a major crime. "The Israeli government bears responsibility for these crimes and their consequences," he said. "We call on the international community to take responsibility and protect the Palestinian people," al-Sheik said.