IDF takes down drone crossing border from Lebanon

The IDF on Friday took down a UAV that crossed the border from Lebanon, the military said.

A military spokesperson said the drone had been under observation during its entire flight by the IDF. "We will continue to prevent any infringement on our sovereignty," the spokesperson said.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the northern border earlier on Friday afternoon and met with commanders and residents. He convened a meeting of the senior commanders to discuss the situation after

, additional troops were deployed to the northern border as well as to the south, including infantry and artillery units.

