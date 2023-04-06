Rocket sirens blare throughout northern Israel, rockets intercepted

Fighter jets scrambled to Lebanon border area; man mildly hurt from shrapnel as dozens of rockets fired into country's north in worse escalation since 2006 war

Yoav Zitun, Daniel Salami|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Rocket sirens blared throughout northern Israel on Thursday and the army confirmed Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon in the worst escalation on the northern front since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Related stories:
Fighter jets were scrambled to the border area. The IDF responded with artillery fire toward several locations south of the Lebanese city of Tyre.
One man was reportedly mildly injured from shrapnel in the village of Fassouta south of the Lebanese border.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, a woman suffered light injuries while running for the bomb shelter and another suffered shock.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the premier was being updated on the situation and will hold a situation assessment with the heads of the defense establishment.

*This is a developing story*
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.