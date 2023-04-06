Rocket sirens blare throughout northern Israel, rockets intercepted

Rocket sirens blared throughout northern Israel on Thursday and the army confirmed Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon in the worst escalation on the northern front since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.

Fighter jets were scrambled to the border area. The IDF responded with artillery fire toward several locations south of the Lebanese city of Tyre.

One man was reportedly mildly injured from shrapnel in the village of Fassouta south of the Lebanese border.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, a woman suffered light injuries while running for the bomb shelter and another suffered shock.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the premier was being updated on the situation and will hold a situation assessment with the heads of the defense establishment.



