IDF strikes south Lebanon in response to rocket fire





The IDF launched strikes early on Friday, against Hamas targets in Southern Lebanon including around the city of Tyre and the Palestinian refugee camps there. Sources in Lebanon said at least six buildings were hit in the missile strike, but no injuries were reported. The targets did not include assets of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group or Lebanese military bases.

Explosions were heard in the entire area as the military directed missiles to the village of Kleila, where rockets were launched toward northern Israel on Thursday.

4 View gallery IDF attacks targets in South Lebanon early on Friday

According to the military, it struck infrastructure and Hamas targets.

4 View gallery IDF strikes the area of Tyre in south Lebanon early on Friday

UNIFIL officials said the peacekeepers were informed of the pending attack.

UNIFIL STATEMENT:



Early this morning, the IDF informed UNIFIL that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches.



Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 7, 2023

" Early this morning, the IDF informed UNIFIL that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches. Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre," they said in a Twitter post adding that there is a real danger of considerable escalation in the area but both sides have said they are not seeking war.

IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza early on Friday ( Camera: Mendi Sharon )

At the same time, rockets were launched from Gaza at southern Israel including the city of Ashkelon after the air force attacked the strip overnight. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted some of the rockets and no injuries were reported.

4 View gallery Iron Dome intercepts rockets over Ashkelon early on Friday ( Photo: Reuters )

The military said it attacked underground terror tunnels in the Bein Hanun area and in Khan Yunis and Hamas weapons production facilities in the northern part of the Strip.

4 View gallery IDF strikes Gaza early on Friday ( Photo: AFP )

In its statement, the military said the strikes were in response to the actions of Hamas in recent days. "The Hamas terror group is responsible and will pay the price for security violations against Israel," the IDF said.

The security cabinet met on Thursday evening to discuss the recent violence. Netanyahu said in a statement that the internal strife in Israel over his government's legislative push to change the legal system, will not impede Israel's response to the attacks from the north and the south.

"I have made it clear that our enemies should not misjudge us: The internal debate in Israel will not prevent us from taking action against them wherever and whenever necessary. All of us, without exception, are united on this," Netanyahu said.

"We have no intention of changing the status quo on the Temple Mount. We are calling for calming the situation and we will take strong action against extremists who use violence there," he continued. "Regarding the aggression against us on other fronts, we will strike our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression."

Meanwhile, Muslim worshipers gathering at the Al Aqsa mosque for prayers during Ramadan have been chanting their support for the Hamas terror organization as tensions around the site holy for both Muslims and Jews continue to remain high.