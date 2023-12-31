Jewish resident of Kharkiv killed as casualties mount from Putin's latest onslaught on Ukraine

The Jewish community in Kharkiv was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Artem Reznik. Artem, a thirty-year-old Jewish resident of the city, tragically lost his life in the most devastating missile attack on Ukraine over the past weekend. The community's rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz, along with his wife, Miriam, received the news and made sure to inform the community members. They also extended an invitation to the Jewish residents of the city to attend Artem's funeral.

"This is a very painful tragedy, we are all mourning the disaster." Moskovitz told Ynet. Artem's funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday, in Kharkiv. The funeral will leave the synagogue in a procession to the cemetery.

On Thursday, according to the rabbi, the community will hold three circumcision ceremonies for Jewish men ages 15, 40 and 75. "Now these brit milah will have a different meaning when we say 'In your blood, my life,'" according to the rabbi.





"Missiles flew through our city"

The missile that killed Reznik was part of the heaviest attack since the beginning of the war, which included a barrage of 122 missiles and 36 suicide drones.

"The rabbis and emissaries of Chabad have been continuously managing the communities in emergency mode for almost two years and simply safeguarding the communities. Their dedication is indescribable," according to Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), the largest Jewish network in the country.

"The missiles hit our city," recounted Rabbi Nachum Ehrentreu, the chief rabbi of Zaporizhzhya and Chabad emissary. "By God's mercy, our community is fine. It was an extremely significant attack. Missiles struck our facility, resulting in casualties and injuries. There was also an attempt to target the power infrastructure."

"Many missiles flew through our city toward various parts of Ukraine. We heard rocket explosions for hours. We quickly sought shelter and stayed there until the danger subsided," Ehrentreu added.

In the city of Kherson, which has been facing ongoing difficulties, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Wolf, a Chabad emissary who has witnessed significant challenges over the past two years, said the situation is tense. "Every single day in our city is filled with unrest. What sets us apart is that we don't have any warning alarms here. The only alarm we hear is the sound of the missile," he said.

Rabbi Avraham Wolf, the chief rabbi of Odessa and southern Ukraine, also woke up to a challenging day, alongside more than 100 children from the Mishpacha orphanage. "The situation we are experiencing here is simply chaotic. We are grateful to God that we are healthy, whole and able to maintain a positive outlook," he said.

"We experienced a powerful missile attack, but we carried on with our prayer services as usual. The Jewish community here has adapted to the ongoing emergency situation, finding ways to navigate daily life," according to Rabbi Mordechai Levenharz, a Chabad emissary and the chief rabbi of the capital city, Kyiv.

"During a previous attack, some Jewish homes were hit by missiles. In response, our extensive Jewish network, JRNU, swiftly stepped in to provide assistance and financial support for their repairs. This was especially crucial during the freezing winter conditions we face here," he said.

Levenharz emphasizes that, despite the challenges, they are committed to maintaining Jewish life and have not canceled any planned activities. "Next week, we have four circumcision ceremonies scheduled. One is for an 11-year-old boy, two for teenagers, and one for a 40-year-old man," he said.

A war at a standstill

On Friday, the Ukrainian government reported that the Russian army had launched a massive attack on Ukrainian targets. Within a few hours, 122 missiles and 36 suicide drones were sent by Putin's army. According to a source in the Kyiv Air Force, this was the largest barrage since the war began.

Ukrainian reports indicate that the missile and drone strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 30 civilians, with over 160 people injured. Additionally, there are reports of an unknown number of individuals trapped in the wreckage of destroyed buildings.

It is important to note that the war in Ukraine has remained in a state of stagnation for many months. The most significant recent advancement occurred at the end of last year when the Ukrainian army successfully expelled Russian forces from the city of Kherson. However, Ukraine's subsequent counteroffensive in the spring was unsuccessful, and currently, a predominantly static front line is maintained.