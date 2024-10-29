While Israel barred from Paris tradeshow French companies supply IRGC

While France banned Israeli security industry companies from participating in the Euronaval tradeshow in Paris in June, some of the 233 French companies that will take part in the event, were known to be licensed suppliers of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval vessels and the country's coast guard and nine companies were listed by Iran as authorized suppliers of its oil and energy industries.

Some of the Iranian companies the French firms were doing business with, were under U.S.-imposed sanctions.

The annual exhibition features hundreds of international companies that develop naval vessels and weapons and has always included numerous representatives of Israel's defense industries. Although the event is scheduled for June, preparations start many months in advance.

An Israeli source said that France has become a symbol of left-wing embargoes on Israel, noting that French companies had asked President Emmanuel Macron to ban Israeli companies for commercial reasons behind the scenes.

One French company provided a radar with a maximum range of over 170 kilometers (105 miles) that was installed on an IRGC ship.

France said there was never any intention to ban Israeli companies from attending French tradeshows and the French government's position cannot be seen as a boycott of Israeli firms. "Our support of Israel and its right to defend itself has always been unequivocal," the Elysee Palace said. "Proof if that is evident in our decision to continue to make components for the Iron Dome missile defense system."

The palace went on to say that while France has called for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon because it is the only way to stop the escalation and achieve regional stability and peace, it would be "inconsistent to allow the promotion of weapons" used in those fronts, that was harming civilians."

Twelve Israeli companies were interested in exhibiting at the naval fair, and local participation will almost certainly be blocked from the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, the crown jewel of such exhibitions, should this negative trend continue.

