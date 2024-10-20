France says Israeli companies welcome at Euronaval if not involved in war

Following the decision to ban Israeli companies from exhibiting at Euronaval, the world's largest naval weapons exhibition set to take place in Paris, the organizing body announced the companies would be allowed to participate — on the condition that they were not involved in the IDF's efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.
In practice, however, there isn't an Israeli company that wasn't part of the war effort, which makes the apparent amendment irrelevant.
"The exhibition organizers acknowledge the decision of the National Defense and Security Council dated October 1, 2024, as clarified by the decision of October 18, 2024, which stipulates that Israeli companies wishing to participate in the Euronaval exhibition may do so. They may have an exhibition stand, provided that their products are not used in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon,” the organizers wrote in a statement on the event’s website.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he had ordered his ministry to start legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after Paris banned Israeli firms from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show.
The annual exhibition features hundreds of international companies that develop naval vessels and weapons and has always included numerous representatives of Israel's defense industries.
Israel Shipyards is also set to petition a French court in the coming days. The company was planning to showcase its Mini Shaldag vessel, a fast boat designed for patrol and interception suitable for shallow waters; the OPV45 ship, developed at the Haifa shipyard in recent years and the Reshef S80 ship, a similar model of which is set to join the Israeli Navy in the coming years.
"The boycott on Israel forces the country to rely on itself and develop a strategic, local and independent military industry," said Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker.
This marks the second time France has decided to ban Israeli companies from prestigious weapons exhibitions. In June, Israeli companies were barred from exhibiting at the Eurosatory 2024 event, with Israeli individuals being denied entry to the event.
The French government appealed the decision in court following a public uproar, leading to it being overturned, though much of the damage had already been done.
Twelve Israeli companies were interested in exhibiting at the naval fair, and local participation will almost certainly be blocked from the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, the crown jewel of such exhibitions should this negative trend continue.
Although the event is scheduled for June, preparations start many months in advance. An Israeli source said that France has become a symbol of left-wing embargoes on Israel, noting that French companies had asked President Emmanuel Macron to ban Israeli companies for commercial reasons behind the scenes.
