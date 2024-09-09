Dozens of teens throw illegal rave at Israel-Jordan border

Dozens of high school students, whose classes were delayed due to the teachers' union strike, attended an illegal rave on Thursday night in the Beit She’an Valley, near the Jordanian border, police said. Two suspects were detained for questioning on suspicion of running an unlicensed event.

Chief Superintendent Rona Morad of the Beit She’an Police said:"At around 1 a.m., an undercover patrol spotted a gathering in a field near Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, right by the Jordanian border. Officers called for backup and identified dozens of minors drinking alcohol and dancing to music. It was immediately clear that this was an unlicensed rave, operating in violation of the law, with minors consuming alcohol."

