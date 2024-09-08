Yuri Birnbaum, Yohanan Shchori, Adrian Marcelo Podsmeser victims of terror attack

Yuri Birnbaum, 65 and Yohanan Shchori, 61 were murdered on Sunday in the terror attack at the Israel, Jordan border crossing. The name of the third victim of the attack, a man in his 50s, has not yet been released.

They were shot in close range by the terrorist who was himself killed by security staff on the scene.

3 View gallery Yuri Birnbaum, Yohanan Shchori

Shchori was a father of six and had lived in the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Ephraim for the past 30 years. He worked as a manager in the cargo depo at the Allenby-King Hussein crossing.

When the war broke out in October, He was conscripted into the IDF reserves and joined the settlement's security team. "He carried out every mission he was assigned to with a sense of purpose and commitment to the security of the settlers," the local council said. "We mourne his murder and send condolences to his family."

Birnbaum also worked at the cargo depot of the border crossing. He immigrated to Israel in the 1990s and lived in the West Bank settlement of Na'ama. He was a father of three who lost his wife to cancer a decade ago.

Footage of the deadly attack showed a man shooting at the terrorist while another is heard shouting in Arabic: "He has a gun. He's shooting at Jews."

3 View gallery IDF forces at the Israel-Jordan border crossing after a deadly terror attack killed 3 ( Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was an act of a "despicable terrorist who murdered three of our citizens in cold blood." Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Netanyahu said he was sending his condolences to the families of the victims.

"We are surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran," the prime minister said. "The murderers want to kill all of us, without differentiating between left or right-wing views, religious or secular, Jews or non-Jews."

3 View gallery Scene of a deadly terror attack at the Israel-Jordan border crossing ( Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters )

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had been urging Netanyahu to apply the same military tactics used in the war in Gaza, to the West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad said the attack was carried out by one of the "Jordanian heroes" and was a heroic act. "It is a true expression of the pulse of the Jordanian people and the Arab and Muslim nations, and the only response that the American administration, which is complicit with the criminal entity, can understand."

Hamas also issued a statement claiming the attack was an affirmation of the Arab Nations' rejection "of the occupation, its crimes and its ambitions in Palestine and Jordan."



