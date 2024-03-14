Pro-Palestinian rally takes over New York Times' lobby, over 100 arrested

The New York Police Department arrested over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters who seized control of The New York Times lobby in protest of the newspaper's support of "genocide." They also raised signs with a picture of the Israeli journalist from the newspaper who

The newspaper reportedly investigated Anat Schwartz after she liked a series of pro-Israel posts on social networks, including one that called for the transformation of Gaza "into a slaughterhouse" if the hostages held by Hamas are harmed. The protesters held signs that read: "Stop the presses. Free Palestine" and "Consent for genocide is manufactured here."

