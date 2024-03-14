Nasrallah rejoices at ultra-Orthodox threat about leaving country over military draft

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave his Ramadan speech on Wednesday and, as usual, exploited recent events in Israel and political tensions in his message. In his remarks, Nasrallah discussed the Israeli draft bill and commented on Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's threat: "If they force us to go to the army, we'll all leave the country."
With a huge smirk,Nassralah explained Israel's issues to his supporters. "The Israeli army, after five months, is short of officers and soldiers. Israel also wants to draft the ultra-Orthodox. They sit in yeshivas, take stipends from the state, and just study, not enlist," Nasrallah said. "This is a deal from the Ben-Gurion era, a long story."
Nasrallah referred to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's statements regarding the draft and his call to find a solution. According to Nasrallah, the issue is currently "a big problem in Israeli society." He addressed the chief rabbi's ultimatum, where he threatened that all ultra-Orthodox would leave Israel if they had to draft, and rejoiced: "Let them pack their bags and leave."
Throughout his speech, Nasrallah argued that the IDF "is exhausted on all fronts," and that the number of Israeli casualties and wounded is high. "Netanyahu says 'if we don't enter, we'll lose.' We say - even if you go to Rafah, you lost the war. You can't eliminate Hamas or the resistance," he said, commenting on the IDF's operations in Rafah.