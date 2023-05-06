All eyes on the throne: King Charles III takes the crown

People from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, marking the continuation of the British monarchy's centuries-old tradition.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

Join us for live coverage of this momentous occasion as history unfolds before our eyes.

The king and his second wife Camilla, 75, who will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony, left Buckingham Palace in the modern, black Diamond State Jubilee Coach accompanied by cavalrymen wearing shining breastplates and plumed helmets.

In the abbey, watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles will be crowned as his predecessors have been from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066.

4 View gallery King Charles III takes the crown ( Photo: Reuters )

"No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The British monarchy is one of the oldest and most storied institutions in the world, dating back over a thousand years. Throughout its long history, the British monarchy has seen moments of triumph and crisis and has evolved to meet the changing needs of the people it serves.

4 View gallery King Charles III takes the crown ( Photo: AFP )

4 View gallery Prince William and Catherine Middleton ( Photo: Reuters )

In the modern era, Queen Elizabeth II has been a beloved and steadfast leader, overseeing the reinvigoration of the monarchy and presiding over a number of historic moments.

Now the British monarchy ushers in a new era despite the challenges that lie ahead. King Charles III carries with him the legacy of his late mother and the traditions and values that have made the British monarchy an enduring symbol of stability and strength.