IDF locates 'massive weapons depot' in Gaza

IDF soldiers have located what it says is "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons" in the Gaza Strip, near a clinic and a school.
The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets, UAVs, and ready-to-use explosive devices, unmanned aerial vehicles that claim to resemble the Israeli Sky Rider drone, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range rockets aimed at the center of the country with the ability to reach the heavily populated Sharon region, and dozens of grenades.
The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.
"This is additional proof of Hamas’ cynical use of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields," according to the IDF
Lt.-Col. Tomer, commander of the 50th Battalion, said: "Last night, the 50th Battalion Combat Teams found many weapons in the area we are currently in. Among the means of warfare, you can see many hundreds of anti-tank missiles, as well as other strategic means, such as unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles. We are in the heart of a residential neighborhood - you can see we are in the midst of a very large school district."
Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure. IDF ground troops directed an IDF fighter jet to strike two rocket launchers from which terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward central Israel on Tuesday.
In addition, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike in the area of Deir al-Balah. During these strikes, terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated, and a number of terrorist infrastructure were destroyed. IDF troops also struck an armed terrorist cell operating adjacent to a school in the northern Gaza Strip. Following this, the troops struck an additional underground shaft located in the area of the school.