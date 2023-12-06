IDF locates 'massive weapons depot' in Gaza

IDF soldiers have located what it says is "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons" in the Gaza Strip, near a clinic and a school.

IDF soldiers have located what it says is "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons" in the Gaza Strip, near a clinic and a school.

IDF soldiers have located what it says is "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons" in the Gaza Strip, near a clinic and a school.

The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets, UAVs, and ready-to-use explosive devices, unmanned aerial vehicles that claim to resemble the Israeli Sky Rider drone, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range rockets aimed at the center of the country with the ability to reach the heavily populated Sharon region, and dozens of grenades.

The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets, UAVs, and ready-to-use explosive devices, unmanned aerial vehicles that claim to resemble the Israeli Sky Rider drone, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range rockets aimed at the center of the country with the ability to reach the heavily populated Sharon region, and dozens of grenades.

The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets, UAVs, and ready-to-use explosive devices, unmanned aerial vehicles that claim to resemble the Israeli Sky Rider drone, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range rockets aimed at the center of the country with the ability to reach the heavily populated Sharon region, and dozens of grenades.

The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.

The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.

The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.