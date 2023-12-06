IDF locates 'massive weapons depot' in Gaza

See the photos: The weapons stockpile, including long-range rockets aimed at central Israel, was discovered near a medical clinic and a school in the heart of a residential neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip

Yoav Zitun|
Weapons stockplie found in northern Gaza between a health clinic and a school

IDF soldiers have located what it says is "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons" in the Gaza Strip, near a clinic and a school.
The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets, UAVs, and ready-to-use explosive devices, unmanned aerial vehicles that claim to resemble the Israeli Sky Rider drone, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range rockets aimed at the center of the country with the ability to reach the heavily populated Sharon region, and dozens of grenades.
IDF soldiers remote rockets found in massive weapons stockpile in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.
Weapons stockpile discovered near school in northern Gaz
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)

Some of the weapons were destroyed on site in northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)

Hundreds of rockets were discovered in a northern Gaza weapons stockpile
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
"This is additional proof of Hamas’ cynical use of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields," according to the IDF
Lt.-Col. Tomer, commander of the 50th Battalion, said: "Last night, the 50th Battalion Combat Teams found many weapons in the area we are currently in. Among the means of warfare, you can see many hundreds of anti-tank missiles, as well as other strategic means, such as unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles. We are in the heart of a residential neighborhood - you can see we are in the midst of a very large school district."
IDF soldiers prepare to remove weapons from a large stockpile discovered by troops in northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)

Removing terrorists' rockets from northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure. IDF ground troops directed an IDF fighter jet to strike two rocket launchers from which terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward central Israel on Tuesday.
In addition, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike in the area of Deir al-Balah. During these strikes, terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated, and a number of terrorist infrastructure were destroyed. IDF troops also struck an armed terrorist cell operating adjacent to a school in the northern Gaza Strip. Following this, the troops struck an additional underground shaft located in the area of the school.
