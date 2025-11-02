test 02/11

Former U.S. president Barack Obama praised Zohran Mamdani’s campaign and offered to be a “sounding board" into the future if the progressive Democrat wins Tuesday’s New York City mayoral election, the New York Times reported Saturday, a move that deepens their relationship and positions Mamdani as a rising figure within the Democratic Party.
The offer, made in a phone call over the weekend, marks an unusual step for Obama, who rarely engages directly in municipal races. According to the report, Obama praised Mamdani’s campaign as “impressive to watch” and expressed his commitment to supporting the 34-year-old candidate’s success beyond election day. The two discussed the challenges of forming a new city administration and strategies for advancing Mamdani’s agenda to lower New York’s cost of living.
Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and member of the New York State Assembly, has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Israel groups and Republican lawmakers for his vocal opposition to Israel. He has labeled the country an apartheid state and publicly supported what he calls “Palestinian resistance.” Critics accuse him of promoting extremist rhetoric and aligning with anti-Israel causes.