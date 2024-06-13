IDF reservists deploy Roman-era tactics against Hezbollah on Lebanese border

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, footage has surfaced on social media appearing to show IDF reservists launching burning projectiles using trebuchets in an attempt to spark brush fires on the Lebanese side of the border, reminiscent of ancient Roman tactics.

