IDF reservists deploy Roman-era tactics against Hezbollah on Lebanese border

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, footage has surfaced on social media appearing to show IDF reservists launching burning projectiles using trebuchets in an attempt to spark brush fires on the Lebanese side of the border, reminiscent of ancient Roman tactics.
The reservists improvised the trebuchets during the first months of the conflict to clear the dense vegetation in Lebanon, suspected of concealing Hezbollah positions. While this primitive siege tactic aids in their mission, it has drawn criticism from some senior officers in the Northern Command.
This IDF improvisation on the northern front echoes a similar approach used by reservists in Gaza. When explosives ran out, they resorted to setting designated structures on fire to demolish buildings and tunnel shafts. This practice was swiftly condemned and prohibited by IDF senior commanders before it became widespread.
In response to recent rocket barrages targeting Israel's northern communities, the IDF reported Thursday morning that Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah buildings in southern Lebanon.