Sderot residents caught in rocket fire as they flee north

since IDF began Operation Shield and Arrow did not cause damage, but less than an hour after the massive firing began, a house in Sderot was damaged. The family members took cover in a protected area during the rocket strikes, and there were no casualties reported.

Cohen Solomon, the owner of the home that was damaged, said "Since this morning there were warnings that there would be attacks. Thank God we were in a protected space - me, my wife, and the children."

