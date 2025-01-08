Pro-Palestinian activist vandalizes Netanyahu wax figure in Mexico museum

Suspect splashes figure with red paint, smashing its head and toppling it; act draws praise on social media, with some questioning why Israeli leader’s figure on display

A masked pro-Palestinian activist vandalized a wax figure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mexico City’s Wax Museum, splashing it with red paint, smashing its head with a hammer and pushing it to the ground next to a Palestinian flag.
The act was recorded and shared on social media, where many praised the vandalism, blaming Netanyahu for Israeli actions in Gaza. Others criticized the museum for including a figure of the Israeli leader in its collection.
Mob throws stones at effigies of Netanyahu, Biden
Similar incidents of anti-Israel sentiment were documented in Turkey last June, where protesters attacked effigies of Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Videos showed mobs stoning and "lynching" dolls representing the two leaders. In one video, the effigies were hung from a tree as crowds waved Palestinian and Hamas-like flags.
