Palestinian president, again spreads antisemitism

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Hitler's battle with the Jews was not because of Antisemitism. "It was because of their actions as money lenders, he was heard telling the Fatah party’s Revolutionary Council last month. A recording of his comments was revealed on Wednesday. He also claimed American Jews were forced by Israel to immigrate, although they did not want to.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:





"They say that Hitler killed the Jews because they were Jews and that Europe hated the Jews because they were Jews. Not true. It was clearly explained that [the Europeans] fought [the Jews] because of their social role, and not their religion," Abbas said.

1 View gallery Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Reuters )

His comments drew condemnation in Israel and abroad. Yad Vashem issued a statement calling his words the worst Holocaust denialism expressed by any leader. "The agreement with which his speech was accepted by participants in the conference, is no less grave. Such statements cannot be allowed to be accepted without reproach."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Hitler Fought the European Jews Because of Their Usury, Money Dealings, It Was Not about Antisemitism; Jews from Arab Countries Did Not Want to Emigrate, But Were Forced to Do So by Israel #Antisemitism @PalestinePMO pic.twitter.com/k75UmycuyM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 6, 2023

Israel's ambassador to Germany Ron Posor said Abbas's repeated antisemitic speech was horrifying. "There must be strong action taken against the incitement that starts in antisemitic school books and ends in genocide," he said.

Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan said in a post on X, formally Twitter that Abbas had shown the true face of the Palestinian leadership. " While he spreads this pure antisemitism he also pays Palestinian terrorists for murdering Israelis and publicly commends Palestinian terrorism. The world must wake up and hold Abbas and his Palestinian Authority accountable for the hatred they spew and the ensuing bloodshed it causes. There must be zero tolerance for Palestinian incitement and terror!"

This is the true face of Palestinian “leadership”.

It is no wonder that mere hours ago a Palestinian teenage terrorist hacked innocent Israelis with a meat cleaver in Jerusalem.

Just as Abbas blames the Jews for the Holocaust, he also blames the Jews for all the Middle East’s… https://t.co/l4hLRDkMet — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) September 6, 2023

This was not the first time the Palestinian leader made antisemitic comments. On a visit to Berlin last year, he accused Israel of carrying out "50 Holocausts against Palestinians." In 2018 he repeated his conspiracy theory that Europeans were not opposed to the Jews only because of religion but also because of their social activities and their dealings in money lending, interest rates and banks and on repeated occasions claimed Hitler offered Jews money to migrate from Europe to Palestine. "He wanted the Jewish nation there to be of use to him.