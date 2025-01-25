Will faith drive a 'golden era' for America and the Middle East?

The "people of faith" in the United States are ready to reclaim their influence in every branch of government and shape policy like never before.

That was the central message this week in Washington, highlighted by a series of events culminating in the re-launch of the Congressional Allies Caucus at the Capitol. The event took place just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Congressional Allies Caucus is part of a global network of 54 caucuses and 1,500 legislative leaders, which originated with the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus in 2004. In Washington, the caucus has been active since 2006 but experienced a significant surge in prominence during Trump's first term in office from 2017 to 2021.

Today, the group boasts 70 members, nearly evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. While it is a "working caucus," as Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein described, this week's events were as much a celebration as they were a reflection of the group's shared vision: renewed support for Israel and a transformative agenda under the new administration.

More than 15 members of Congress attended the re-launch on January 21, including key figures poised to take on top roles in the White House. Among them was Dr. David Weldon, a founding member of the caucus, recently nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There is one thing that brought us all to this room today, and that is faith," Reinstein said during his remarks. "We are people of faith, and because we're people of faith and we believe in God, we stand together."

Reinstein highlighted the resilience of Israel and its supporters following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that claimed 1,200 Israeli lives.

The people who support Israel were "shocked" and "saddened" but "not broken," he said.

"The people of Israel united, and Christians worldwide united and stood up strong for Israel," Reinstein added. "We did this because we knew what was coming next, because we believe in the Bible, in the prophecies, and know that it's true."

Reinstein described this moment as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy and credited Trump's inauguration with ushering in a new era of action for Israel.

"We see the God of Israel in action," he said.

Reinstein noted that Trump had already nominated several caucus insiders for influential roles. In addition to Weldon, Rev. Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor and recipient of the Israel Allies Foundation award, was nominated as the first evangelical U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Pete Hegseth, who spent years advocating for Israel's story, was tapped as Secretary of Defense.

"All of these people are now the leadership of the United States, and it's a miracle," Reinstein said.

He emphasized how Trump had achieved goals the caucus had pursued for decades with a single stroke of a pen. For example, Trump through an executive order this week defunded the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), a goal the caucus had championed for nearly 20 years.

The caucus also pushed for sanctions on the International Criminal Court, which Trump likewise enacted earlier this week. The sanctions would place the court under investigation for 90 days to evaluate its future relationship with the U.S.

"We will have to find new ways to stand with Israel that we haven't thought of because the ones we've been working on are either happening, just happened, or are about to happen," Reinstein said. "It's because of men and women of faith who got involved in the process and brought their faith to diplomacy."

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), and newly appointed co-chair Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), all of whom were in attendance at the Capitol.

"There has never been a more critical time for bipartisan support for Israel from the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. Between the ceasefire with Hamas and the staged release of the hostages, Israel needs America's commitment to its qualitative military edge more than ever," said the caucus's U.S. director, Jordanna McMillan.

"It is an honor to serve as co-chair of the Israel Allies Caucus in the 119th Congress. Strengthening the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has always been a priority for me," said Schneider. "I am proud to help lead this bipartisan effort to advance our shared values, support Israel's security, and promote peace and prosperity in the region."

On the Brink of Transformation

The re-launch comes at a pivotal moment, a theme echoed throughout the room, as the Middle East stands on the brink of transformation. With the weakening of the Iranian axis and growing prospects for peace and stability, this is a critical time for the region.

Pastor Jim Scudder of Illinois, who attended the event, explained that several key issues are already on the table for the caucus. At the forefront is "squeezing Iran."

"We have to strangle the money flow and impose sanctions," he said. "We're calling on Trump to do so."

Another priority is Judea and Samaria.

A delegation of leaders was in Washington, D.C., to launch a new caucus, the Judea and Samaria Caucus, which aims to push for sovereignty over the area Christians regard as the Biblical heartland. That caucus will work closely with the Congressional Allies Caucus.

According to Yesha Council international spokeswoman Eliana Passentin, the day before the inauguration, the council ran an electronic billboard campaign in Times Square to express appreciation for Trump's support for the State of Israel. Additionally, the council sent a letter of blessing to the president.

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) told attendees that the Biden administration "failed miserably concerning strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords." He shared that he recently sent a letter to Trump urging him to fill the role of special envoy for the Abraham Accords—a position Lawler helped create on a bipartisan basis.

"It is vital we get Saudi Arabia to the table, and we need to normalize relations between the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia together to ensure lasting peace and prosperity," Lawler said.

Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) explained his support for Israel in three ways: spiritual, moral, and practical.

"When we sell weapons to Israel, they make them better and send them back to us," he said. "It's a win-win relationship. Their technology helps us, our technology helps them. Our trade helps each other. Their intelligence helps our intelligence, and vice versa. So we have a win-win relationship with the only democracy in that region."

However, some cautioned against becoming overly optimistic, emphasizing that much work remains.

"We have the potential of this being the beginning of a golden era," said Dr. Susan Michael, who pioneered the American branch of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem. "But believe me, we still have a lot of work to do. We're going to be doing the work with the wind behind our back. It is going to be a bit easier, but there is still a lot of work."

She highlighted misinformation campaigns against Israel on college campuses and the rise of antisemitism as key challenges her team plans to help tackle.

Faith as a Driving Force

Faith has been a cornerstone of Trump's leadership approach since his first term. His top faith advisor, Rev. Paula White , has built a network of more than 60,000 faith leaders to support the White House. This time, she is expected to take on an official role focused on faith-based diplomacy.

During Trump's first term, around 10,000 faith leaders engaged with the White House—not just for celebrations or events, but to sit at the table with the president and his advisors to help shape policy.

"This is going to be just the most amazing, historic, largest faith effort of any administration in all history," White said. "There is such great momentum, and I believe there's been so much prayer for this to come forth in America. People have been struggling with faith in America. I believe this movement is going to be able to counter what we have seen here in the United States."