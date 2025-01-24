Paula White on Trump’s Second Term: ‘God Is Moving in America’

Rev. Paula White has been reappointed to serve as U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead faith advisor, overseeing a portfolio that manages all matters of faith in the White House.

TRUMP’S FAITH ADVISOR ( ILTV )

On Tuesday night, she delivered a keynote address at the Israel Allies Caucus kickoff event held in the Capitol. Speaking to an audience of more than 100 people, White emphasized that faith is not only the single most unifying element among diverse individuals, but it also provides value at scale to societies.

She added that faith-based diplomacy is essential for the future of America, Israel, and the world. White also highlighted the importance of politics, saying, “Politics matter because policy matters, and policies matter because people matter.”

"There is such great hope, because God is moving," White told ILTV News. "We saw that. I tell people, when you watch mainstream media, as President Trump says, ‘fake news,’ and you actually see, you're on the ground. We had thousands and thousands of pastors that we went to throughout this country. I went with my husband on tour to Pennsylvania three times, Wisconsin—we were all over grassroots. And you see, there is a return and a hunger for God. God is moving in America, and He is not done with America, and that's exciting."

During Trump’s first term, White built the National Faith Advisory Board, which grew to include more than 60,000 members representing people of faith across the country. Under her leadership, 10,000 faith leaders passed through the White House in just four years—not only to attend events or celebrations but to sit at the table and help the president and his advisors craft policy.

Those faith leaders were instrumental in several historic achievements, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.

Now, White told ILTV that the next four years under President Trump’s leadership promise even greater impact.