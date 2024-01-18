Documents recovered in Gaza prove teachers are members of Hamas' military-terrorist wing

The IDF reported Thursday that during a military operation in the Gaza Strip Israeli forces located three official Hamas letters indicating that school teachers play vital roles in Hamas' military-terrorist wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The letters are written on the official letterhead of the military wing and were hand-delivered to the head of the Education and Instruction Administration in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. In the letters, a senior official is required to allow individuals in certain positions to allocate their time for Hamas activities.

In the letters, Hamas demands the head of the Education and Instruction Administration to schedule convenient timetables for teachers due to their roles in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. In the exposed letters, Hamas requests the release of teachers from their regular classes for training, emphasizing the inflexibility of the schedule.

