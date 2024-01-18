Documents recovered in Gaza prove teachers are members of Hamas' military-terrorist wing

The IDF reported Thursday that during a military operation in the Gaza Strip Israeli forces located three official Hamas letters indicating that school teachers play vital roles in Hamas' military-terrorist wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
The letters are written on the official letterhead of the military wing and were hand-delivered to the head of the Education and Instruction Administration in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. In the letters, a senior official is required to allow individuals in certain positions to allocate their time for Hamas activities.
In the letters, Hamas demands the head of the Education and Instruction Administration to schedule convenient timetables for teachers due to their roles in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. In the exposed letters, Hamas requests the release of teachers from their regular classes for training, emphasizing the inflexibility of the schedule.
"We request approval for brother Nur Al-Din Naim Mahmoud Siyam, who works at the Jinan high school as a mathematics teacher, as he is our mission coordinator," is written in one of the appeals from Hamas to the head of the Education Administration. In the other two letters, Hamas demands the release of two education personnel for a military exercise on 28.9.23 - just days before the surprise terror attack against Israel.
During the war, IDF soldiers discovered weapons and ammunition in schools, providing evidence of how Hamas also used Gazan children for military activities, manipulating them for terror. The IDF presented documentation of ways in which Hamas exploits children in the Gaza Strip, showing how they are taught to shoot and capture soldiers. Additionally, certificates of appreciation were presented to children who participated in the "summer camps" organized by the terrorist organization.