Historic Knesset majority rejects unilateral Palestinian state recognition

The Labor Party boycotted the vote, with none of its members present. A majority from Yesh Atid, the State Camp and Israel Beitenu voted in favor. The motion was passed with 99 MKs in support and 11 from the Arab parties opposing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the opposition members who backed the declaration in both Hebrew and English. "I commend the Knesset members, including those from the opposition, who today voted overwhelmingly in favor of my proposal that Israel opposes being unilaterally dictated to establish a Palestinian state," he said.

He highlighted the exceptional majority in his English remarks, with a message to the world: "I don't recall many votes, in fact, hardly any, where the Knesset voted with a majority of 99, nearly 100 members out of 120, on any proposal."

