Historic Knesset majority rejects unilateral Palestinian state recognition

The 120-strong Knesset plenum, in a symbolic vote, endorsed on Wednesday the government's stance against the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state with an overwhelming majority.
The Labor Party boycotted the vote, with none of its members present. A majority from Yesh Atid, the State Camp and Israel Beitenu voted in favor. The motion was passed with 99 MKs in support and 11 from the Arab parties opposing.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the opposition members who backed the declaration in both Hebrew and English. "I commend the Knesset members, including those from the opposition, who today voted overwhelmingly in favor of my proposal that Israel opposes being unilaterally dictated to establish a Palestinian state," he said.
He highlighted the exceptional majority in his English remarks, with a message to the world: "I don't recall many votes, in fact, hardly any, where the Knesset voted with a majority of 99, nearly 100 members out of 120, on any proposal."
Netanyahu added, "Today, the Knesset united in overwhelming opposition against attempts to dictate the establishment of a Palestinian state to us. Such dictates will not only fail to bring peace but will also distance us from it. The vote sends a clear message to the international community, and I will address the international community in English: The people of Israel and its public representatives are united as never before. The citizens of the State of Israel are united today as never before. Peace can only be achieved after we secure a decisive victory over Hamas."
The symbolic vote comes just days after a Washington Post report that the Biden administration and a small group of Middle East partners are “rushing to complete a detailed, comprehensive plan for long-term peace between Israel and Palestinians, including a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, that could be announced as early as the next several weeks."