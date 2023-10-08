Diaspora Jews stand with Israel, and Biden warns Hezbollah

Jewish communities in the diaspora have been closely monitoring the events in Israel since the deadly Hamas attack with deep concern. Since Saturday morning, many diaspora Jews have been keeping a close watch on the war, leading to the cancellation of holiday and Sabbath gatherings for some.

One individual who is closely following these events is Eric Fingerhut, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America. Fingerhut had initially arrived in Israel for a happy occassion, but unexpectedly found himself in a completely different situation. According to Fingerhut, the Jeiwsh communities in North America are firmly standing behind Israel in every possible way and are mobilizing all available resources for the country's benefit.

He clarified that they are focusing on two primary actions, the first of which involves fundraising to meet the needs of Israel, whether it be for the victims or to assist Israelis in the United States who require assistance returning home or reconnecting with their families. The second action involves making significant efforts and engaging in numerous conversations to ensure that Israel receives the political support necessary to defend itself.

"We are mobilizing to make sure Israel has the political support," Fingerhut said. "Not just in Washington but in every single community so that the leadership of every community, mayors and governors and business leaders and civic leaders and other religious leaders understand what has happened here, and what Israel needs to do to defend itself."

Do you feel that the community in New York is similar, that despite the political differences everybody is now behind one cause, to help Israel? "Yes, completely. And again, I emphasize there are 146 federations. It's not just New York. I believe this is a moment of unity for the Jewish community, we're unified in support of Israel, there are no political differences."

While Fingerhut originally came to Israel for different purposes, the war's outbreak altered his plans. "My original plan was to go back to the States on Tuesday. Now I am playing it minute by minute, whether it's more useful to be here for me to be able to organize support or whether I need to get back."

He concluded by saying: "To our brothers and sisters in Israel, we are unified and we are in solidarity and Israelis should know that they have the complete support of Jews around the world and it will not waver."

France: Increased security in Jewish institutions

In France, where a significant number of Jews and a large Muslim community coexist, Jewish communities have expressed their concerns about the possibility of the events in Israel having an impact on their relationship. As a precautionary measure, security around synagogues and Jewish institutions will be heightened.

The French interior minister has issued orders to implement this increased security in key communities located in Paris, Marseille and other cities. It is worth noting that, during past conflicts in Israel, there were instances of demonstrations and clashes between the Jewish community and pro-Palestinian Muslim protesters.

Today, the entire world saw horrifying videos from Israel. Terrorists humiliate women and men, detain even the elderly, and show no mercy.



In the face of such a terrorist strike, everyone who values life must stand in solidarity.



We in Ukraine have a special feeling about… pic.twitter.com/AnBgVO2X0J — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 7, 2023

In an interview with Radio Europe 1, a young Jewish man expressed his deep concern. "We have a high level of worry, and during the Sabbath we made continuous efforts to establish contact with our families in Israel. I am confident that the situation will inevitably affect France, and I sincerely hope that the authorities will take necessary measures to ensure the protection of our institutions and synagogues."

On their website, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee released a statement in support of Israel. "Backed by Iran, Palestinian terrorists have launched an unprovoked invasion and large-scale attack on Israel. Israel has a right and responsibility to respond to today’s devastating assault and protect its citizens from terrorism. Please urge your members of Congress to speak out and make a clear and unequivocal statement in support for our ally Israel and its right to defend itself," the statement said.

Several organizations and prominent political figures in the United States, including the Anti-Defamation League, J Street, and notable individuals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Jewish Sen. Bernie Sanders, have released additional messages of support. The American Jewish Congress also conveyed a message urging the international community to come together in solidarity against the attack and terrorism. The importance of recognizing the threat to Israeli citizens and offering support for their security and peace efforts was emphasized as well.

Biden warns Hezbollah to mind their own business

As some are concerned that Hezbollah might use this moment of trauma not only against Israeli civilians but also against the defense establishment to open up an additional front on Israel's northern border, US President Joe Biden made his feelings clear on the issue. "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering," he said.

Former President Donald Trump said: "These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," he said, while characteristically attempting to gain some political clout, pointing the finger of Hamas' onslaught squarely at Biden's Middle East policy.

Tech mogul Elon Musk said on his X social network: "Sorry to see what’s happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used X to post a message about the attack.

"Today, the entire world saw horrifying videos from Israel. Terrorists humiliate women and men, detain even the elderly, and show no mercy. In the face of such a terrorist strike, everyone who values life must stand in solidarity. We in Ukraine have a special feeling about what has happened. Thousands of rockets in the Israeli sky... People killed just on the streets... Civilian cars shot through... Detainees being humiliated…

"Our position is crystal clear: anyone who causes terror and death anywhere on the planet must be held accountable. Today’s terrorist attack on Israel was well-planned, and the entire world knows which sponsors of terrorism could have endorsed and enabled its organization. Israel has the full right to defend itself against terror. As any other state. And it’s critical that the whole world responds to terror in a unified and principled manner."

