Report: Iran gave 'green light' for Hamas offensive

The Wall Street Journal sources several senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials, who said these plans were discussed during several meetings held in Beirut.

According to the news outlet, senior officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August in order to plan out the invasion into Israeli territory from the air, sea and land.

“We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,” a U.S. official said following the report.

