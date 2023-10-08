Report: Iran gave 'green light' for Hamas offensive

U.S.-based news outlet Wall Street Journal reported late Sunday that Iranian security officials helped Hamas plan its surprise offensive against Israel, and gave the terrorist organization a “green light,” to carry it out.
The Wall Street Journal sources several senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials, who said these plans were discussed during several meetings held in Beirut.
According to the news outlet, senior officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August in order to plan out the invasion into Israeli territory from the air, sea and land.
“We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,” a U.S. official said following the report.
The article added that a U.S. official said they had no evidence of Tehran’s involvement in the murderous attack. “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quoted as saying.
According to the newspaper, a European official involved with the Syrian government corroborated the account claiming Tehran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack against Israel.