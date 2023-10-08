Report: Iran gave 'green light' for Hamas offensive

Wall Street Journal report says Hamas and Hezbollah officials met with Iranian forces in Beirut in August in order to plan out heinous attack against Israel

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Wall Street Journal
Hamas
Hamas surprise attack
Iran
Hezbollah
Terror
U.S.-based news outlet Wall Street Journal reported late Sunday that Iranian security officials helped Hamas plan its surprise offensive against Israel, and gave the terrorist organization a “green light,” to carry it out.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The Wall Street Journal sources several senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials, who said these plans were discussed during several meetings held in Beirut.
2 View gallery
ראיסי והנייה ראיסי והנייה
Ibrahim Raisi, Ismail Haniya
(Photo: Reuters/palestinian President Office(PPO)/Handout, Reuters)
According to the news outlet, senior officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August in order to plan out the invasion into Israeli territory from the air, sea and land.
“We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,” a U.S. official said following the report.
2 View gallery
אנתוני בלינקן בהצהרה עם ג'ו ביידן על ישראל ו חמאס הבית הלבן ארה"באנתוני בלינקן בהצהרה עם ג'ו ביידן על ישראל ו חמאס הבית הלבן ארה"ב
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
(Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)
The article added that a U.S. official said they had no evidence of Tehran’s involvement in the murderous attack. “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quoted as saying.
According to the newspaper, a European official involved with the Syrian government corroborated the account claiming Tehran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack against Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""