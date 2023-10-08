Final words: Israeli soldier sends last texts to family before being killed by Hamas terrorists

*Hard to watch* Naama's final moments





Cpl. Naama Boni, a 19-year-old soldier serving in the 77th Battalion of the Armored Corps, is among the casualties of the war that erupted from Gaza unexpectedly on Saturday morning. At 7:30 a.m., she found a moment to inform her friends about her condition.

Her message conveyed the horror she was feeling, saying, "I deeply care for all of you. I have a head injury, and a terrorist nearby might start shooting at me. I am currently with an injured soldier from the Golani Brigade, and there are no reinforcements available."

Naama Boni sent text messages to family and friends

In another text message, her harrowing experience was conveyed in chilling terms. "There is terrorist here who won't go away. I can hear someone screaming, and there appears to be a human casualty," she wrote.

In the video she recorded, her voice trembled with emotion as she shed tears.

Her aunt, Shimrit Ilook, spoke of her killed niece. "She was and born and raised in Afula, graduated high school and enlisted seven months ago. Last night she was stationed at the entrance to Zikim base, adjacent to the the Gaza border. At around 7:30 a.m. she was still sending us messages about the terrorists shooting at her, after which she no longer responded."