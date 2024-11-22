Minister Katz setting stage for settler assault on Palestinians, PA says

The Palestinian Authority is worried that Defense Minister Israel Katz's decision to cease using administrative detention orders against Jews in the West Bank might legitimize Jewish terror activities in the region, potentially leading to further escalation. Hours after Katz's announcement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated that this decision "will encourage settlers to commit additional crimes."

"We view Defense Minister Katz's decision to cancel administrative detention against settlers committing crimes and violations against Palestinian civilians with great concern," the statement read. The Palestinians also pointed out that "the number of detainees is very small."

The Palestinian Authority warned that this decision by Katz, who recently assumed office replacing Yoav Gallant , "encourages extreme settlers to engage in terrorism against Palestinians, their land, and property, giving them a sense of immunity and additional protection." The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also called for "effective international action" to curb what they described as "settler militia terror." According to the ministry, "an end must be put to the fact that they receive 'immunity from punishment' and to protect our people from the occupation."

Qadura Fares, head of the Prisoners' Affairs Authority and former prisoners, also commented on Katz’s decision, stating that "at a time when Israeli authorities are waging the most despicable war against the Palestinian people, with random arrests daily, and perpetuating collective punishment through an unprecedented expansion of administrative detention policy, about 3,500 Palestinians are detained today while the administrative detentions of the Jewish rioters are canceled."

He claimed this move reflects a "racist and fascist state," which he argues "is based on hatred and organized crime, and in its extreme policy, threatens human and social values."

Legal officials issued a warning

At noon, senior legal officials addressed the Defense Minister's decision, stating that "the decision grants a 'license to kill' to 'Na'arei Gva'ot' (hilltop youth) and ties the hands of the Shin Bet in dealing with subversive Jewish elements in the territories." They added that "the decision could spur underground activities targeting Arabs and could ignite the area."

Senior officials clarified that "the decision will also significantly harm the Shin Bet's ability to thwart and deter both extreme Jews and Arabs." The legal system believes that if petitions are filed to the High Court of Justice, it will overturn Katz’s decision due to its discriminatory enforcement of law on racial grounds. Shin Bet declined to comment on the decision.

This week, Defense Minister Katz informed Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar of the dramatic move and requested alternative tools be put in place. However, Katz did not cancel dozens of existing administrative detention orders, but he will not renew them when they expire in a few weeks. "In a reality where settlements in the West Bank face severe Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions against settlers, it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such severe measures against the settlers," stated the Defense Minister.

Earlier, Knesset member Ahmad Tibi responded to the decision, saying, "This is essentially the Defense Minister's certification for Jewish terrorism. Then they will complain about The Hague. A government of terror supporters."

The "Tag Meir" organization, which fights hate crimes, stated: "Administrative detention orders are aimed against Jewish terrorism and acts of revenge against innocent Palestinians. Ceasing the use of administrative detention orders will permit the bloodshed and property damage of these Palestinians, with the approval of the Defense Minister. Minister Katz ignores the diplomatic and security damage that will be caused to Israel due to this decision."

The "Yesh Din" organization said: "Administrative detentions are a draconian and anti-democratic measure that should cease to be used against both Palestinians and Israelis. Instead, law enforcement authorities should conduct effective investigations and prosecute when there is sufficient evidence. Let us remember that thousands of Palestinians are held in administrative detention under orders that Minister Katz did not cancel."

