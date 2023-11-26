Released Israeli hostages share details about time in Hamas captivity

Relative of hostages who returned to Israel describes in interview some of what they experienced in Gaza during their seven weeks in captivity

Alexandra Lukash, Adam Kutub, Itamar Eichner|
First official video of the release of the first Israeli 13 captives and their arrival back home to Israel
(Video: Omer Miron, GPO)

The 13 Israeli captives released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on Friday have shared some details with their families and IDF personnel about what they experienced in the 49 days after the October 7 surprise attack.
In an interview with Ynet, Meirav Raviv, a relative of 9-year-old Ohad Munder, his mother Keren Munder, and grandmother Ruthy Munder, described their experiences in Gaza, which they shared after returning to Israel.
2 View gallery
מרגלית מוזס, חנה קציר, דורון כץ-אשר, אביב אשר, רז אשר, רותי מונדר, אוהד מונדר, קרן מונדר, עדינה משה, יפה אדר, דניאל אלוני ואמיליה אלוני (כולם נחטפו מניר עוז) וחנה פרי (נירים)מרגלית מוזס, חנה קציר, דורון כץ-אשר, אביב אשר, רז אשר, רותי מונדר, אוהד מונדר, קרן מונדר, עדינה משה, יפה אדר, דניאל אלוני ואמיליה אלוני (כולם נחטפו מניר עוז) וחנה פרי (נירים)
Thirteen Israeli captives released on Friday
"They were not tortured or abused, but there were days where they had no food, and sometimes you had to wait an hour and a half to two hours from the moment you asked to go to the bathroom until they allowed it," Raviv said. According to her, they slept on benches instead of beds.
"At first, the terrorists took them to Gaza in a small car, separate from one another. They also moved them from place to place after certain amounts of time," Raviv said.
2 View gallery
תא״ל דניאל הגריתא״ל דניאל הגרי
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press conference on Saturday that "we meet every released hostage and collect all the information we can from them. Each of them is a world unto itself and have their own memory, so we try and ask each of them what they saw, and what they remember. What we learned will not be released."
On Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate published the first official video of the release of the first Israeli 13 captives and their arrival back home to Israel.
Comments
