Released Israeli hostages share details about time in Hamas captivity

in the Gaza Strip on Friday have shared some details with their families and IDF personnel about what they experienced in the 49 days after the October 7 surprise attack.

In an interview with Ynet, Meirav Raviv, a relative of 9-year-old Ohad Munder, his mother Keren Munder, and grandmother Ruthy Munder, described their experiences in Gaza, which they shared after returning to Israel.

"They were not tortured or abused, but there were days where they had no food, and sometimes you had to wait an hour and a half to two hours from the moment you asked to go to the bathroom until they allowed it," Raviv said. According to her, they slept on benches instead of beds.

"At first, the terrorists took them to Gaza in a small car, separate from one another. They also moved them from place to place after certain amounts of time," Raviv said.

