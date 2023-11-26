The first reunion: Released hostages embrace their families

Emily Hand, Hila Rotem Shoshani, Shiri and Noga Weiss, Adi and Yahel Shoham are among the hostages who were released from Hamas captivity, and are reuniting with their families for the first time | Watch

ynet correspondents|
The IDF spokesperson has released the initial photos of several Israelis who were released from Hamas captivity during their first meeting with family members. The emotional encounter between Emily Hand and her father, Thomas, and between Hila Rotem Shoshani, whose mother remains in Hamas captivity, and her uncle, was documented in photos and videos.
Emily Hand reunites with her father after she was held hostage in Gaza for 50 days
(IDF)

(IDF)
Twelve out of the thirteen Israelis released late Saturday from Hamas captivity, arrived at Sheba Medical Center. Earlier, Mia Regev, the first hostage from the music festival to be released from captivity in Gaza, was taken to Soroka Hospital for medical treatment due to a leg injury. Four Thai civilians, also released alongside the Israelis, were taken to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.
Hila Rotem Shoshani reunites with her uncle after she was held hostage in Gaza for 50 days
(IDF)

(IDF)

Firs meeting betwwen Hila Rotem Shoshani and her uncle
(IDF)
A week after Emily celebrated her 9th birthday and after 50 days in Hamas captivity, she was released together with her friend Hila Rotem Shoshani (13) - at whose house she stayed on the morning of October 7. The both of them are from Kibbutz Be'eri.
Shiri and Noga Weiss being released after 50 days of captivity
(IDF)

Adi and Yahel Shoham
(IDF)
