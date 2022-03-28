Police arrest 5 suspected of involvement in Hader terror attack

The police arrested, five men overnight, suspected of assisting the perpetrators of the deadly terror attack in Hadera on Sunday, the force said on Monday.

Three of the suspects were residents of the Arab city of Umm al Fahm, which was also home to the two terrorists and one was a brother of one of the men.

Police investigators at the scene of the deadly terror attack in Hadera on Sunday

Police said they were investigating whether any of the suspects were members of the same IS inspired terror cell.

The two men identified as the terrorists were cousins, Ibrahim and Ayman Agrabia. One of them was convicted of attempting to join the Islamic State in 2016.

Security forces conducted searches in Umm al Fahm overnight, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev were also on the scene.

Relatives of the terrorists, who were shot dead on Sunday, by forces who were in the vicinity, said they had no prior indication that such an attack was being planned.

Ibrahim and Ayman Agrabia who carried out Sunday's deadly terror attack in Hadera

Ayman's father Ahmed said his son had spent most of his time at work or in his room.

"We did not feel anything about plans to go to Hadera and begin shooting," he said.

I was broadcasting a local soccer match when I was called and told about what had happened. We are in shock," he said.

Late on Sunday, family members and friends arrived to pay their condolences to the families of the terrorists. Some condemning the attack while others said they were pleased with "the message sent to this racist government, for its treatment of the Bedouins in the Negev, the demolition of houses in the Arab sector and the events in east Jerusalem's neighborhood of Sheikh Jarah."

Initial investigations into the deadly attack showed the two terrorists arrived at the scene and fired shots at Border Police officers at a bus stop.

They killed 19- year old Yazen Falah and Shirel Abukarat and seriously injured another woman. They continued their indiscriminate shooting, including towards a bike rider who happened on the scene.

Undercover Border Police forces who were in a nearby restaurant heard the gunfire and responded quickly, killing the terrorists. Two of them were slightly injured in the exchange of fire.

Border Police undercover fighters who killed the two terrorists in the Hadera attack on Sunday

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on their Telegram page.

The gunmen wore IS inspired cloths and other Islamist characteristics including white scull caps and long beards and carried a dagger attached to their belts. One of them had a sign of a scull on the back of his cloths, likely meant to cause fear.

A dagger carried by one of the IS inspired terrorists who carried out Sunday's deadly Hadera attack

Sunday's attack was the second carried out by Israeli citizens who were inspired by IS. Last Tuesday, a Bedouin resident of the Negev stabbed four people to death in a killing spree in Be'er Sheva.
















