U.S. Beirut embassy comes under shooting attack

Mission says all members of staff and facility are safe; Lebanon media says gun man, a Syrian national shot by Lebanon army

A gunman fired shots at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday, the Lebanese army said. The army said it fired back and injured the attacker, a Syrian national, who was then taken to hospital for treatment, according to some media reports the assailant was killed.
The local media reports described the attack as having lasted nearly 30 minutes and the army said they were increasing their presence in the area of the embassy.
"At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe," the embassy said in a post on X
"Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," the embassy said in a post on X.
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath television channel said the assailant's gun had a symbol of ISIS on it.
