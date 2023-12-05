Hamas horror videos screened at Harvard University

The disturbing film of Hamas atrocities, made up of clips from the terrorists' body-cams on the day of the massacre in Israel, has been screened at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious Ivy League schools in the United States. The video, which documents the unsettling events of October 7, was produced by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and presented at Harvard by Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan. This marks the first time that the video has been shown in a U.S. academic institution.

"Once you see this footage, it will change the way you view the Middle East," Erdan said in introducing the film. "It will change the way you view the war in Gaza. And it will likely change the way you see your peers, who stand in solidarity with the Hamas monsters."

2 View gallery Harvard faculty and students watch the Hamas atrocities film ( Photo: Israeli delegation to the UN )

Criticizing Harvard, Erdan emphasized the gap between their slogans and actions regarding October 7.

"For a school that puts veritas (truth) above all, this is particularly shameful. From the university's initial silence following the attack, to its stand in silence following the pro-terror voices and the shameful response to the assault of Jewish students, Harvard has become dangerous for Jews," he said.

Gilad Erdan speaking to Harvard ( Video: Israeli delegation to the UN )

"Rather than becoming an incubator for future leaders, Harvard has, sadly, become an incubator for terrorist supporters. Harvard's indifference to Hamas' atrocities facilitated clear-cut support for Hamas on campus. But this vocal support for baby murderers spawned more than just Israel hatred, it also bred Jew hatred," Erdan continued.

2 View gallery Gilad Erdan delivering his speech before the screening of the atrocities film ( Photo: Israeli delegation to the UN )