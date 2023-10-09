Border with Lebanon breached, infiltrators neutralized by IDF; Islamic Jihad claims responsibility

Since the beginning of the latest war, it has been widely assumed Israel's northern front could heat up as easily as the Gaza border, and the last several hours have shown that prediction was not far-fetched.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that two mortars were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Monday afternoon, activating warning sirens in the towns of Iftach and Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee region. According to the military, one of the projectiles landed harmlessly in an open area within Israel, resulting in no injuries. The second projectile, however, fell short of its target and landed in Lebanese territory.

In addition, a group of four terrorists detonated an explosive charge to open a hole in the Israel-Lebanon border fence, near Kibbutz Adamit, and entered Israeli terrotory. The IDF sent a Special Forces detail to eliminate the threat, simultaneously dispatching an attack helicopter to survey the area from above.

The threat was neutralized, with one of the infiltrators reportedly fleeing back to Lebanese territory. Hezbollah denied that it was involved in the incident, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility.

Two IDF soldiers sustained moderate injuries following a firefight with the infiltrators. One sustained life-threatening injuries and three others sustained lighter wounds.

According to those present in the area, the IDF has saturated the northern region, erecting numerous roadblocks at many junctions in the area, and helicopters continue to survey the area to make sure there are no further incursions, while also deploying artillery along the northern border, shelling several small communities in southern Lebanon in retaliation.

The Home Front Command has ordered all area residents to remain indoors until further notice. The message further emphasized that it is important to bring essential items such as communication devices, food, water, bedding, blankets, medication and any additional necessary equipment into the protected space.