Lloyd Austin says Israel will receive all the help it needs from the U.S.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the U.S. will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself. "Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering," Austin said in a statement released by the Pentagon. " Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," he said.
Similar comments were made by White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism," Watson said.
Early on Saturday, Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel that began with an extensive barrage of rockets and continued with infiltrations into Israeli military bases and communities along the Gaza border.
Thus far, Israeli emergency authorities reported 40 people dead and hundreds wounded but fighting was still ongoing in at least seven different locations as troops were engaging terrorists who had taken hostages.
Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza said dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been abducted and taken into the Strip.
Israel was launching air raids on Gaza where hundreds were said hurt and buildings collapsed.