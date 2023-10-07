Lloyd Austin says Israel will receive all the help it needs from the U.S.

In a statement released by the Pentagon, Austin says administrations commitment to Israel's right to defend itself is unwavering, offers condolences to families of the dead and missing

Ynetnews, Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas surprise attack
Israel at war
U.S.
Lloyd Austin

Wounded evacuated in southern Israel
(צילום: גיל יוחנן )

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the U.S. will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself. "Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering," Austin said in a statement released by the Pentagon. " Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," he said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Similar comments were made by White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism," Watson said.
3 View gallery
חילוץ פצועים חילוץ פצועים
Israeli wounded arrive at hospital
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
Early on Saturday, Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel that began with an extensive barrage of rockets and continued with infiltrations into Israeli military bases and communities along the Gaza border.
Thus far, Israeli emergency authorities reported 40 people dead and hundreds wounded but fighting was still ongoing in at least seven different locations as troops were engaging terrorists who had taken hostages.
3 View gallery
דגל פלסטין על טנק במוצבדגל פלסטין על טנק במוצב
A man waves the Palestinian flag on top of an Israeli tank
Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza said dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been abducted and taken into the Strip.
3 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל בדרום תל אביבכוחות צה"ל בדרום תל אביב
Israeli reservists gather for deployment in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP )
Israel was launching air raids on Gaza where hundreds were said hurt and buildings collapsed.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""