Terrorists infiltrate from Gaza as rocket fire continues

Terrorists infiltrated from Gaza on Saturday, with images of vehicles with armed terrorists shooting at passing cars. Infiltrations were reported in communities around the southern border and Sderot. A rocket lands in Tel Aviv.
Israel came under a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza early on Saturday morning with sirens blaring all along the southern border, Beer Sheva and its surrounding areas, Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, the Negev Desert communities.
Within minutes, dozens of rocket barrages targeted the cities in the south, the center and the Sharon Planes took Israel by surprise. as the heavy fire continued.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was summoning security services to an urgent consultation at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Dozens of rockets were launched toward Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas and as far north as Herzlia, within a span of 15 minutes as residents were called to enter shelters and protected areas.
At least two people were reported hurt in the south including one woman in serious condition. as rockets fell, damaging residential buildings.
Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif said he would be making an announcement to the Palestinian people shortly.
According to media reports, infiltrations of terror squads in at least five locations including Kibbutz Be'eri where armed terrorists were seen inside the community and residents were calling for help from the IDF and said they felt abandoned by security forces who were not responding to their calls.
First published: 06:54, 10.07.23