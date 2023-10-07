Terrorists infiltrate from Gaza as rocket fire continues

Sirens blare across southern and central Israel in the early morning hours as residents are called to enter shelters and protected areas ; Residents in Sdot Negev Regional Council told to shelter at home in fear of terrorists infiltration; This is a breaking story

Ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket sirens
Gaza



Rocket fire on Israel
(צילום: תיסיר אבו יוסף)

Terrorists infiltrated from Gaza on Saturday, with images of vehicles with armed terrorists shooting at passing cars. Infiltrations were reported in communities around the southern border and Sderot. A rocket lands in Tel Aviv.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Israel came under a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza early on Saturday morning with sirens blaring all along the southern border, Beer Sheva and its surrounding areas, Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, the Negev Desert communities.

terrorists infiltrate Sderot


6 View gallery
Terrorists inside Sderot Terrorists inside Sderot
Terrorists inside Sderot
(.)

6 View gallery
נפילה באשקלוןנפילה באשקלון
Ashkelon building hit by rocket fire
terrorists breach Gaza border
(צילום: רועי עדין)
Within minutes, dozens of rocket barrages targeted the cities in the south, the center and the Sharon Planes took Israel by surprise. as the heavy fire continued.
6 View gallery
פגיעה רקטה רקטות ב יבנהפגיעה רקטה רקטות ב יבנה
Rocket hits inside Yavne
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was summoning security services to an urgent consultation at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
6 View gallery
פגיעה רקטה רקטות אשקלוןפגיעה רקטה רקטות אשקלון
Rockets fall in Ashkelon
Dozens of rockets were launched toward Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas and as far north as Herzlia, within a span of 15 minutes as residents were called to enter shelters and protected areas.
6 View gallery
פגיעה רקטה רקטות באשקלוןפגיעה רקטה רקטות באשקלון
Rocket fire on Ashkelon
At least two people were reported hurt in the south including one woman in serious condition. as rockets fell, damaging residential buildings.
6 View gallery
ירי רקטות מ רצועת עזהירי רקטות מ רצועת עזה
Rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel
Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif said he would be making an announcement to the Palestinian people shortly.
According to media reports, infiltrations of terror squads in at least five locations including Kibbutz Be'eri where armed terrorists were seen inside the community and residents were calling for help from the IDF and said they felt abandoned by security forces who were not responding to their calls.
First published: 06:54, 10.07.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""