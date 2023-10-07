Terrorists infiltrate from Gaza as rocket fire continues













Rocket fire on Israel ( צילום: תיסיר אבו יוסף )





Terrorists infiltrated from Gaza on Saturday, with images of vehicles with armed terrorists shooting at passing cars. Infiltrations were reported in communities around the southern border and Sderot. A rocket lands in Tel Aviv.

Israel came under a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza early on Saturday morning with sirens blaring all along the southern border, Beer Sheva and its surrounding areas, Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, the Negev Desert communities.





terrorists infiltrate Sderot









6 View gallery Terrorists inside Sderot ( . )





6 View gallery Ashkelon building hit by rocket fire

terrorists breach Gaza border ( צילום: רועי עדין )

Within minutes, dozens of rocket barrages targeted the cities in the south, the center and the Sharon Planes took Israel by surprise. as the heavy fire continued.

6 View gallery Rocket hits inside Yavne

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was summoning security services to an urgent consultation at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

6 View gallery Rockets fall in Ashkelon

Dozens of rockets were launched toward Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas and as far north as Herzlia, within a span of 15 minutes as residents were called to enter shelters and protected areas.

6 View gallery Rocket fire on Ashkelon

At least two people were reported hurt in the south including one woman in serious condition. as rockets fell, damaging residential buildings.

6 View gallery Rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel

Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif said he would be making an announcement to the Palestinian people shortly.