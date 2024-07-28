Hezbollah attack carried out by Iranian Falaq-1 missile

The IDF said on Sunday that it had conducted several raids against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon including in the Bekka Valley.

that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights was a Falaq-1, manufactured in Iran, a rocket with a warhead of over 50 kilograms. According to the military Hezbollah is the only Iranian proxy that possesses such a weapon. "Hezbollah lied," Read Admiral Daniel Hagari said when the Lebanon-bases terror group denied it had fired the rocket.

