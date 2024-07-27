Missile hit in Majdal Shams critically injures five, six others in serious condition

A Hezbollah missile that hit Majdal Shams, a town located in the Golan Heights, close to a local playground injured at least 11 people in the area including five in critical condition and the rest in serious condition, Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported Saturday.
Initial reports of forces on the scene say at least 9 people in critical condition aged 10-20 are being treated after they were evacuated to local clinics in the area.
Idan Avshalom, a senior MDA paramedic, said, "We arrived at the area and saw damage and belongings set on fire. The injured were lying on the grass, and the scenes were difficult to watch. We began treating the injured immediately. Some of them were evacuated to local clinics. The injured are still receiving medical attention."
An Israeli official reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's visiting the U.S., is "being updated on the incident in Majdal Shams and is holding a situation assessment."
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in the area of Majdal Shams. One projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area. A hit was identified in the area. Injuries were reported. The IDF, in cooperation with the MDA, are at the scene, evacuating those injured," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
According to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah's missile barrage to northern Israel in which the missile hit the area included over 100 munitions and later for over an hour after one of the terror organization's Radwan forces operative was eliminated in Lebanon.
The Iran-backed terror group reported earlier on Saturday that four of its operatives were eliminated in strikes in southern Lebanon. The terrorist organization has officially announced that 383 of its members were killed since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, though Israeli assessments believe the number to be higher.
This is a breaking news story.
First published: 18:43, 07.27.24