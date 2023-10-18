Entire Israeli family murdered by Hamas laid to rest: 'How can you bury five pure souls?'

The Kutz family, parents Livant and Aviv, and their three children - brothers Yonatan, 16, and Yiftach, 14, and their sister Rotem, 19, residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, who were murdered by Hamas terrorists in their beds, were laid to rest on Tuesday side by side in a cemetery in Gan Yavne, as thousands of mourners came to accompany the family on their final journey.
Yehuda Levi, Livant's father, recited the mourners' Kaddish. Ziv, Livant's brother, lamented, "How can we bury five pure souls? Yiftach, what a strong child you were with such a gentle and beautiful soul. Yonatan, I always told you it's never too late to switch teams; now it's truly too late. Rotem, so beautiful and talented, always bringing light and laughter into the room. We were so proud of you when you completed your IDF Intelligence Corps course. Aviv, you were like a brother, a role model, a true father. You were there even on this accursed Saturday, trying to shield and protect your loved ones."
Adi, Livant's sister, expressed, "I'm trying to gather word after word, stringing sentences together, trying to picture you, to reminisce about shared moments, both happy and sad. To hear your contagious laughter. But the thread between my mind and my heart is severed, and I can't process it."
"You taught us what a caring family is, looking out for each other, doing everything for one another at any cost and in every way," she continued. "Livant and Aviv, you raised children who thought differently, who were full of love, who knew they had strong and beloved parents who would do anything for them. You were people of vision and a love for the land. I promise we will continue the legacy for many years to come."
Sharon, Aviv's sister, shared her thoughts: "My dearest Aviv, the love of my heart. I had the best brother one could ask for. You taught me all the secrets of photography, and you were the one everyone loved and wanted to be around. I knew I could always rely on you for everything. You took care of me and watched over me. You were such a loving and dedicated father. It was no surprise when they found you hugging them and trying to protect them because you loved them so much. Our beloved Livant, thank you for teaching me how to persevere and be bold, and how to break boundaries. Thank you for your generous heart."