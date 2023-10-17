At least 500 casualties in Gaza hospital blast, enclave's health ministry says

Massive blast at Gaza hospital leaves numerous casualties





At least 500 people were killed in a massive explosion at the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry claimed Tuesday evening.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

While Hamas claims an IDF attack was behind the deadly blast, Israeli authorities were unsure if the hospital, which had been sheltering thousands of refugees whose homes were destroyed since the beginning of the war, was actually targeted.

3 View gallery Massive blast at Gaza hospital leaves numerous casualties

The global media is widely covering the claim from Gaza, a day before the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the matter was being investigated. "We do not yet have all the details," he said, expressing skepticism over claims of 500 casualties, especially since Hamas had only reported the hospital strike a short while earlier.

Other sources in the Gaza Strip reported at least 200 casualties at the Christian hospital in the Zeitoun neighborhood. "I have reviewed this incident with the Gaza Division and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories," he said.

3 View gallery Bodies strewn on the ground after massive explosion at Gaza hospital

When asked about the death toll claimed by Hamas, he responded, "I can't confirm as there have been numerous airstrikes, many failed rocket launches and a lot of false reports from Hamas. We will ascertain the details and provide the public with the truth."

Hamas referred to the explosion at the hospital as an act of “genocide”. "The massacre at the Baptist hospital is a crime of genocide. We call on the international community, and Arab and Islamic countries, to take responsibility and intervene immediately to halt the arrogance of the occupation and its fascist military."

The civil defense spokesperson in Gaza told Al-Jazeera, "We entered the courtyard of the Baptist hospital and found no injured, only hundreds of dead. We cannot meet the needs; the massacre is immense." He asserted that the fact the explosion was centered in the hospital indicates it was a deliberate Israeli bombing.