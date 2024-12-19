Drone threat from Gaza neutralized by Israeli Air Force near border

The Israeli Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from the Gaza Strip over the border region in Israel on Thursday. This marks more than 14 months since the war began. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

At 11:45 a.m., alarms were triggered in Kibbutz Magen and Moshav Ein HaBesor, located within the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza border region. Shortly after, the IDF announced it was investigating the incident, and footage of the event began circulating.

Approximately 40 minutes after the alarms sounded, the Home Front Command issued a statement declaring "the incident has ended." Similarly, the Eshkol Regional Council informed residents they could safely exit their protected areas.

"The drone has left the Gaza border region, and the threat has been neutralized," the council reassured residents.

However, it later emerged that the situation was more complex than initially reported. The drone identified in the Gaza border region had seemingly "disappeared," leaving the military uncertain about its location, intended target or entry point. Further updates from the Eshkol Regional Council later revealed that two UAVs had infiltrated the area, prompting the alarms.

Police subsequently closed Route 241 to traffic between Ma’on Junction and Urim to address one of the UAVs, which had crashed in the area. "One UAV exited the airspace of the council, while the second UAV crashed in the area between Ma’on and Urim and is currently being handled by the police," authorities confirmed.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions along the Gaza border region, as security forces remain vigilant against aerial threats.