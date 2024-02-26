Israel saw terrorists switch to Israeli SIMs hours before massacre

Shin Bet, IDF deny report claiming only dozens of Israeli SIMs were turned on as they have been in the past; Netanyahu puts out statement claiming he had not known of the report until Sunday

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
IDF
Massacre
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Over four months since the massacre, new details about events preceding the October 7 terror attack are now allowed for release, revealing that Just hours before the attack, at midnight, Israel identified that hundreds of Hamas terrorists had switched to Israeli SIM cards on their phones, a claim denied by Shin Bet and the IDF.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
These details, along with others, had long been known by Ynet, but the censorship prevented their publication for an extended period.
3 View gallery
אתר אינטרנט יאפשר לחוות את ה7 באוקטובר בביקור בבית המשפחות מקיבוצי העוטףאתר אינטרנט יאפשר לחוות את ה7 באוקטובר בביקור בבית המשפחות מקיבוצי העוטף
Hamas terrorist in Kibbutz Be'eri during the October 7 massacre
(Photo: Treedis)
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the events of that night would be thoroughly investigated and transparently presented to the public. On January 12, Nadav Eyal revealed on ynet that on that same night, intelligence received a "significant signal" due to operational activity carried out by the Shin Bet. This raised suspicion of a ground attack on Israeli territory. This signal along with further indications, contrasting with "calming indications," which decrease the likelihood of preparation for an attack.
3 View gallery
סיור עצוב בניר עוז, אחד מכל ארבעה חברים נרצח, נחטף או נעדרסיור עצוב בניר עוז, אחד מכל ארבעה חברים נרצח, נחטף או נעדר
Aftermath of the Hamas massacre
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
"The reporting about thousands of Israeli SIMs turned on at once is false and far from reality," the Shin Bet and IDF said in a joint statement. "Thgere were some indications including dozens of SIMs turned on, as they have been in the past."
3 View gallery
אנשים שמנסים להימלט מהתופת במסיבה אנשים שמנסים להימלט מהתופת במסיבה
People fleeing Nova music festival during Hamas October 7 massacre
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office put out their own statement claiming Netanyahu did not know about the report until Sunday.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""