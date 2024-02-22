He returned to service after his son's death on Oct. 7 and demands 'don't stop the war'

On October 7, Haim Bernstein, 53, was informed that his oldest son, Lieutenant Colonel Yehonatan Tzor, 33, commander of the Nahal Division's reconnaissance battalion, fell in battle against terrorists in Ofakim. The next day, the bereaved father, who serves as a Mental Health Officer in the reserves, received his summons for reserve duty. Bernstein told the commander that his son had fallen and that he would report to base after the shiva mourning period, and so he did.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Four months after his son's death, Bernstein is now at a base in northern Israel. One of his sons is stationed in the north, and another son is in the south. "I don't remember exactly when my commander called me on Sunday after Yehonatan's death," Bernstein recalls. "He said I needed to go to the Golan Heights. I already knew that my son had fallen. We went to his grave after the seven days and said goodbye to Yehonatan."

4 View gallery Haim Bernstein was called to reserves a day after his son's death ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Bernstein, who resides in Kfar Maimon near Gaza, recounts that his son Uriah's wedding was planned for the evening after the shiva was completed. "We went to buy clothes because Kfar Maimon was already evacuated. It was a very special wedding, not easy, naturally, but we stood together with all the guests. The next morning, I went to the base."

Yehonatan Tzor drove as fast as he could in the morning of the October 7 surprise attack from his home in Kedumim to the southern Gaza sector, where his battalion held the line against the terrorists. "They were in the first pushback battles," the father recounted. "We know from the investigations that during his crazy and swift journey, he was in touch with all sorts of people, but mainly with the late Nahal Division Commander Colonel Yehonatan Steinberg who beat Tzor by 10 minutes. He left a soldier there to guard the axis and advanced."

4 View gallery The late Colonel Yehonatan Steinberg fell on Oct. 7 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Ten minutes after the division commander was killed, Yehonatan arrived at the scene. His last act was to collide deliberately with his vehicle into the terrorists' vehicle, forcing the terrorists to return on foot to Ma'on junction. Both Yehonatans refused to let the terrorists control the road, as it led to an important base in the area and to Ofakim. The terrorists in Ofakim arrived before the two blocked the axis," Bernstein added.

During his military service, Bernstein was in the armored corps, but with his civilian training he works as a clinical social worker. Over the years, he has become a lieutenant colonel. Although he lost his son and despite being called up for war with two more of his children, Bernstein is among the reservists who organized the protest calling on decision-makers not to stop the war.

4 View gallery 'I've already paid the price up front' ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"We have been talking about victory for a long time. At the same time, we also felt in these reserves the people are coming back together. I hope we can do these two things – to be brothers and also to be sharp, clear and deadly against the enemy," he said.

The bereaved father added: "I'm not angry with anyone who wants a hostage deal. The campaign to release Gilad Shalit was very, very successful, and he really returned home, and everyone was happy. About 1,000 terrorists were released, including Yahya Sinwar. Does anyone come to apologize as a result of that deal? No one takes responsibility for the death of my firstborn."

4 View gallery Reservists' protest demands the war not stop until victory

"We need to be responsible for the hostages and also for the entire country, also for the next generations who will have to live here facing enemy states. First of all, to live in security. An entire generation may pay the price. I've already paid my price up front."

The group of reservists has been marched on foot to Jerusalem for several days, and were set to reach the government complex in the capital on Thursday. The organizers of the protest said: "This is not a political rally. We do not want the embrace of politicians from the right or the left, we demand a decision. Public officials, and decision-makers, need to see that all of Israel is united around the desire to continue the war, defeat the enemy, and turn the disaster into a historic victory. This is a critical hour."