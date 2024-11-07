France furious over diplomats detained in Jerusalem during state visit

An unusual diplomatic incident took place on Thursday during a state visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Jerusalem . Upon his arrival at the Eleona Church, also known as the Church of the Pater Noste, on the Mount of Olives, a site Paris claims is under French government control, Barrot refused to allow Shin Bet security guards to enter with him.

A commotion ensued, during which two security guards from the French consulate – both fully recognized diplomats who carry diplomatic visas – were detained.

Confrontation with French diplomats in Jerusalem

The two French security guards refused to identify themselves and were taken into custody, though the Foreign Ministry said they were "immediately released" after identifying themselves as diplomats.

Footage of the incident, taken in front of French journalists accompanying Barrot, shows the two men being placed into separate police cars. In partial footage circulated on social media, police officers are seen confronting one of the French guards, attempting to detain him.

The guard, shouting angrily in French and refusing to be touched, yelled: “Take your hands off me.” The confrontation escalated, with the French guard shouting “Don’t touch me!” in English before officers forced him to the ground.

Israeli officials claimed that the French guards pushed a police officer during the altercation, while French sources denied any use of violence by their guards. The two men – described in the French media as members of the gendarmerie, a French military-police force – were released after presenting their diplomatic IDs.

Barrot himself canceled his visit to the church following the incident, telling accompanying reporters that “I will not enter the Eleona Domain today, because Israeli security forces entered with weapons, without prior French authorization, without agreeing to leave."

The French news agency AFP reported that the foreign minister, calling the incident "unacceptable," expressed anger over the conduct of the Israeli security personnel. “The integrity of the four domains that France is responsible for here in Jerusalem must be respected,” he said.

Barrot added that this diplomatic incident was “liable to weaken the ties that I came here to cultivate with Israel, at a time when all of us need to help the region advance on the path toward peace."

The Chapel of the Ascension , located within the larger complex known as the Pater Noster Church, houses a Benedictine monastery and serves as a historic pilgrimage site for Christians. France administers the area and claims ownership of it — as well as several other locations in Jerusalem, which have previously been sites of tense diplomatic incidents due to a refusal to allow Israeli forces entry.

"Every foreign minister visiting Israel on an official visit is accompanied by state security and this security follows the minister throughout all parts of their visit. The French Foreign Minister's visit to the Pater Noster Church was also accompanied by the Personal Security Unit,” the Foreign Ministry said following the incident.

“This was done to ensure the safety of the visiting minister and these arrangements were clarified in advance in preparatory discussions with the French Embassy in Israel. During the visit, a dispute arose between the Israeli security forces and two French guards who refused to identify themselves. The two were detained by the police and released immediately after identifying as diplomats."

The French Foreign Ministry expressed outrage over the incident and announced that Israel’s ambassador to France would be summoned for clarification in Paris.

A French diplomatic source commented on the objectives of Foreign Minister Barrot's visit, saying that in his meetings with outgoing Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer Barrot held "substantive discussions" regarding Lebanon, Gaza, Iran and the West Bank.

Regarding Lebanon, the source said discussions focused on the "security guarantees Israel expects as part of a diplomatic cease-fire solution, based on efforts led by the U.S. and France."

7 View gallery Jean-Noel Barrot with outgoing Foreign Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP )

The source expressed concern over Israeli policy in the West Bank, which, according to them, "undermines the Palestinian Authority, particularly in the economic and financial sectors," as well as the ongoing settlement expansion and what was described as "impunity for violent settlers."

The source added that Barrot also conveyed concern over Israel's decision to sever ties with the UN Palestinian aid agency UNRWA, warning the move would harm humanitarian aid for Palestinians. "France calls for defining a credible and responsible 'post-war' plan, including the return of the Palestinian Authority."

