Northern Israel faces drones and missile barrages since early morning

Since Friday night, rocket warning sirens sounded in the northern Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee near Safed and the Sea of Galilee; The IDF detected 55 launches since Saturday morning

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that in the latest barrage towards the Upper Galilee, about 35 missiles were detected crossing into Israeli territory. Some of the missiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No casualties were reported. According to the IDF spokesperson, "The IDF attacked the source of the launches that targeted the Galilee area on Saturday morning and the Upper Galilee on Friday night."
The IDF spokesperson also stated that Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure in the area of ​​Kfar Roman in southern Lebanon. Also, the IDF targeted several areas in southern Lebanon with artillery fire.
IDF targets missile launchers in southern Lebanon
Since six a.m. on Saturday, the IDF detected 55 launches from Lebanon against several towns in northern Israel, mainly the Sea of Galilee region and the Golan Heights. According to the IDF spokesperson, at about half past six, the IDF intercepted an aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.
The police have stated they are dealing with several scenes of fallen projectiles in open areas in the north. "At this point, there are no reports of damage or casualties, but several fires have broken out that are being treated by the fire department," the police said. "Police officers and the bomb squad are scanning the area for additional fragments that will be removed to ensure the public's safety. Currently, there are no blocked main roads."
The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network reported the launch of two barrages at the settlements of the Upper Galilee. Safed called on its residents to stay in safe zones, saying: "We are still in the midst of the event and must be attentive as well as listen to instructions. As the IDF intercepts the missiles, fragments may fall to the ground."
Lebanese media reported that the IDF killed 13 people on Friday night in strikes in southern Lebanon. The Al Mayadeen network reported on Saturday that the IDF is conducting drone strikes in Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.
First published: 10:07, 09.14.24
