Northern Israel faces drones and missile barrages since early morning

, about 35 missiles were detected crossing into Israeli territory. Some of the missiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No casualties were reported. According to the IDF spokesperson, "The IDF attacked the source of the launches that targeted the Galilee area on Saturday morning and the Upper Galilee on Friday night."

Since six a.m. on Saturday, the IDF detected 55 launches from Lebanon against several towns in northern Israel, mainly the Sea of Galilee region and the Golan Heights. According to the IDF spokesperson, at about half past six, the IDF intercepted an aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.

