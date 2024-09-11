'The mountain is exploding!': Hezbollah rockets menace to non-evacuated towns as well

Around 60 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon, targeting both evacuated and non-evacuated towns over the course of an hour.

The barrage included about 10 rockets aimed at the evacuated community of Matat. Anti-tank missiles were also fired throughout the day at Metula, Mount Dov and Kibbutz Dan, where a member of the local alert squad sustained serious injuries.

2 View gallery Damage in Kibbutz Dan

In the afternoon, sirens sounded in Abirim in the Western Galilee as roughly 30 rockets crossed into Israeli territory, detonating in unpopulated areas, according to the IDF. Just 40 minutes later, alarms blared again in Kibbutz Kfar Szold, with another barrage of rockets reported. Dramatic footage captured multiple impacts as a bystander exclaimed, “The mountain is exploding!” No casualties were reported in this second attack.

Earlier in the day, an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck near Kibbutz Dan, close to the border. A 39-year-old member of the kibbutz’s alert squad was seriously wounded and airlifted to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, suffering from shrapnel wounds. His condition is described as moderate to severe.

Chilik Golan, a member of the alert squad at Kibbutz Dan, recounted the moment of the missile strike while on duty at the Beit Ussishkin Museum. “This is my home, and I’m part of the alert squad. Why should I leave? This entire border area is a significant danger,” he said in a conversation with Ynet.

Rockets in Kfar Szold





Another resident, Rotem Golan, noted, “I was at home, just a few hundred meters from the impact site. We heard a whistle, and then an explosion with no warning.”

Despite the evacuation, many residents like Rotem Golan are determined to stay, citing ties to the community and local industry, including agriculture and diverse businesses. “It’s our kibbutz and our home, and we cannot simply abandon it,” Golan emphasized.

Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, expressed concern over the recent attacks, stressing the need for decisive action from the Israeli government to restore security and normalcy to the north.

2 View gallery Damage in southern Lebanon ( Photo: Rabih DAHER / AFP )

In response to the escalating attacks, the IDF advised residents of evacuated northern communities and certain non-evacuated kibbutzim to restrict movement, avoid gatherings, and stay near shelter. Despite the dangers, many residents, including alert squad members, have chosen to remain, citing strong ties to their community and livelihoods.

As tensions continue, Lebanese media aligned with Hezbollah reported IDF airstrikes in southern Lebanon, with Israeli drones targeting Hezbollah operatives in Mis al-Jabal. The Israeli Air Force also struck Hezbollah rocket launchers and military sites in Maroun al-Ras, Rashaya al-Fakhar and other areas, as the terrorist group acknowledged the death of another operative, bringing their total casualties to 436 since the war began.

Earlier, the IDF confirmed that overnight airstrikes targeted about 30 Hezbollah launchers and military infrastructure across southern Lebanon, including Al-Jabin, Naqoura, Deir Sirin and Zebqin.