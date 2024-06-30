Hamas recruiting hundreds of new terrorists: inside IDF's operation in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood

IDF forces have in recent days been leading raids and operations in Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighborhood . The troops discovered Hamas had entrenched itself deep within the neighborhood located close to Israel's kibbutzes Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza in both civilian and military aspects.

Soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat, guided by aerial support.

As part of operational searches of civilian structures converted into terrorist infrastructure in the large neighborhood, the soldiers raided a United Nations school that the terrorists of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion were using as a hideout and a warehouse. The troops discovered dozens of weapons, grenades and valuable intelligence documents.

IDF soldiers in Shijaiyah

Forces also found an active terrorist command center inside a medical clinic in the neighborhood, equipped with communication devices, documents and observation points.

“This is further evidence of Hamas embedding itself in civilian structures for terror purposes,” the IDF said in a statement.

During the raid on the large neighborhood, it became clear Hamas forces were deployed in clinic and school complexes in Shijaiyah while setting up dozens of combat positions in places where IDF troops had maneuvered six months ago.

Soldiers operating in the neighborhood

"We arrived there on Thursday and had surrounded the displaced persons complex where Hamas was operating within 40 minutes, extracting valuable intelligence from the area," an IDF source said. "We had many clashes with the enemy over the weekend, targeting 30 anti-tank squads in the neighborhood and eliminating 40 terrorists. We’re targeting tunnels that allowed Hamas to rehabilitate in Shejaiyah."

The IDF found Hamas has managed to rehabilitate itself not only militarily in the area, but also financially. The terrorist organization has managed to resume paying salaries to its operatives and recruited hundreds of new terrorists, some of whom are now confronting IDF forces during their \current operation in the neighborhood.